Punjab: SAD, BJP opposing land pooling policy they once planned: Arora

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora has defended the state government's newly introduced land pooling policy, accusing opposition parties of hypocrisy for political gains.

Speaking at a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president said the framework for the current land pooling model was originally introduced by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government, yet both SAD-BJP and the Congress are now opposing the policy.

“The same parties had approved master plans for cities like Mohali, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur, which paved the way for private developers to build colonies. These developments lacked proper civic infrastructure, and over 20,000 acres were encroached upon without accountability,” Arora alleged.

“The new policy aims to ensure transparency and fair development. It promotes planned urban growth and benefits landowners by allowing them more flexibility and participation” the minister added.

Arora blamed previous governments’ close ties with defaulter builders for the poor condition of these colonies, citing the absence of essential amenities such as sewage systems and street lighting. He questioned their resistance to current reforms: “If Mohali deserves planned development, why not Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, or Ferozepur?”

Arora said the new land pooling policy offers landowners flexibility and options. Farmers can choose to develop land independently in partnership with the government or collaborate with private developers.

The policy does not restrict land transactions. It also includes financial support— ₹50,000 per acre per year is offered and an additional ₹1 lakh on possession and the option to exchange residential and commercial plots.

Calling the opposition’s narrative misleading, Arora demanded an apology from both SAD, BJP and Congress for misleading the public and promoting unauthorised colonies.

“The new land pooling policy is public-centric and farmer-friendly,” he said.

Under the land pooling policy, an owner will be given a 1000 square yards of residential plot and a 200 square yards of commercial plot in fully developed land in lieu of one acre of land, the state government had said.