Punjab School Education Board postpones Class 10, 12 exams

After the state government ordered closure of all schools till August 26, Punjab School Education Board (Mohali) has decided to postpone reappear/compartments examinations which were supposed to be held on August 24 and August 25 in examination centres established throughout the state.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Phase 8 of Mohali. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new dates for these examinations will be announced later. Information regarding these rescheduled examinations will be made available on the board’s website www.pseb.ac.in and through school notice boards.

The chairman of the board provided additional information to the media and said due to the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 30, a two-hour break has been granted. However, despite the two-hour break, examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted at the scheduled time of 10 am.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON