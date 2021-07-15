Punjab sees lowest positivity rate of 0.27% in 15 months

Punjab on Wednesday reported five more Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 16,207, while 111 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 5,97,929, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

With this, the state recorded its lowest positivity rate of 0.27% in the past 15 months. Fresh deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Patiala. The number of active cases stood at 1,386, the bulletin said.

Bathinda reported 20 infections, followed by 13 in Jalandhar and 10 in Amritsar, the bulletin said. With 141 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,80,336.

A total of 1,14,85,744 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.