Punjab sets up flying squads to monitor supply of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides

The Punjab agriculture department has set up seven flying squad teams to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to farmers of the state.

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said the flying squad teams, headed by joint directors and chief agriculture officers of the department, will monitor the sale of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers and also keep a watch over the demand and supply of goods to farmers. (HT File/Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclosing this on Sunday, Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian informed that these teams will also visit shops, manufacturing units of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, besides carrying out regular checks and conducting sampling for quality and rates at which the goods are sold to farmers.

He informed that the flying squad teams, headed by joint directors and chief agriculture officers of the department, will monitor the sale of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers and also keep a watch over the demand and supply of goods to farmers. Each team will be responsible for three to four districts.

He asked the farmers to demand a ‘bill’ for each purchase from the vendor and ensure they only pay the amount mentioned on the bills. The minister also said if bills are not provided, farmers should complain to the officer concerned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}