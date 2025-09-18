Punjab: SGPC sacks granthi who offered siropa to Rahul Gandhi

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday sacked granthi of historic gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib at Ramdas, suspended its two other staffers and transferred one for presenting “siropa” to leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Punjab. Rahul Gandhi was presented the siropa on September 15. (HT)

On September 15, Rahul paid obeisance at the gurdwara—a major Sikh shrine in the area which falls under Amritsar district and was among the worst flood-hit parts of Punjab—along with senior Congress leaders, including general secretary in-charge Punjab, Bhupesh Bhagel, PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rahul was felicitated with ‘siropa’ at the gurdwara, which was called as “violation of maryada” (religious code of conduct) and “disrespecting the protocol of the felicitation” by the SGPC which manages the gurdwara affairs. An inquiry was ordered by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on the same day.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh informed that “under the directions of the SGPC president, an inquiry was conducted into the violation of maryada that occurred during the recent visit of a Congress leader to the gurdwara. After receiving the inquiry report today, action has been taken against guilty employees.”

The SGPC secretary said the inquiry report revealed that Rahul had entered the designated restricted area inside the Darbar Hall of the gurdwara which is a direct violation of maryada. He explained that entry into this restricted area requires a prescribed religious attire (bana), and no outsider other than the serving granthi, sewadars, and designated staff is permitted to enter this area.

“In addition, maryada was also violated when Congress leaders were presented siropas (robes of honor) inside the gurdwara. As per the decision of the SGPC’s executive committee, no VIP or special person can be given siropas inside the Darbar Hall of a Gurdwara Sahib. Considering both of these violations, disciplinary action has been taken against the employees as per the findings of the inquiry report,” he added.

Reacting to the action, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “It is sad, shocking and unfortunate that the SGPC has taken action against the officials of the Gurdwara Budha Sahib for presenting Siropa to Rahul Gandhi..Don’t understand what is the motive of the present SGPC...”