Punjab: Shots fired near Moga court complex following spat
chandigarh news

Punjab: Shots fired near Moga court complex following spat


A man opened fire on members of his own group following a heated argument in the parking area of the Improvement Trust’s building near court complex in Moga on Tuesday afternoon. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

A man opened fire on members of his own group following a heated argument in the parking area of the Improvement Trust’s building near court complex in Moga on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accused has been identified as Sunny Datta of Datta village in Moga, who had come to the court complex for a hearing of a case against him and the victims.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said both the accused and victim belong to the same group.

“They all are named accused in an attempt to murder case registered in 2017. After having a heated argument in the parking area, Sunny opened fire on others. At least four rounds were fired. However, everyone escaped unhurt and only a window of a car was smashed. The accused fled from that spot after the firing incident. An investigation has been launched and process is going on to register an FIR against the accused,” he added.

