Singer Mankirt Aulakh followed by two bike-borne men

Punjab singer Mankirt Aulakh, who was recently detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Chandigarh airport while leaving for Dubai, has allegedly been followed by two bike-borne men.

The two suspects with muffled faces were caught on CCTV when Aulakh along with staff was entering his residential complex Homeland Heights in Mohali late Wednesday night.

On Thursday Aulakh lodged a complaint at the Mohali SSP office and informed them about the attempted recce.

The incident occured when Aulakh was heading from Chandigarh to his residence in Mohali.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said his office had received a complaint and the matter was being investigated.

He said the bike-borne men were following the fleet of cars in which Aulakh was travelling. “The police are looking for the youths on the basis of their bike number and appearance,” he said.

Recently, Aulakh had also received a death threat from Davinder Bambiha Group.

