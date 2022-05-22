Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees

Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
Published on May 22, 2022 03:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges.

According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.

Aman Arora has been nominated as the head of committee on estimates whereas Manjit Singh Bilaspur will lead the committee on welfare of SCs, STs and backward classes.

As the deputy speaker heads the house committee and this post is still vacant, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has been nominated as convener of this committee, according to the release.

Other committees heads are: Jagroop Singh Gill, committee on local bodies, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, committee on panchayati raj institutions, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, committee on agriculture and allied activities, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, committee on co-operation and allied activities, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, committee on government assurances, Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel, committee on sub-ordinate legislation, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, committee on petitions, Jagdeep Singh Kaboj Goldy, committee on papers to be laid on the table of the House and library, and Baljinder Kaur, committee on questions and references.

