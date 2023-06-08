Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan nominates 15 House committees

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday nominated 15 committees of the House for the year 2023-24 with Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa appointed as the chairman of the committee on public accounts.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a spokesperson, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Amandeep Singh Mussafir, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna and Gurdev Singh Dev Maan have been appointed as members of the committee on public accounts.

AAP MLA Budh Ram has been nominated as the chairman of the committee on public undertakings, while Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dalbir Singh Tong, Jagsir Singh, Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Madan Lal Bagga have been named as its members.

Manjit Singh Bilaspur would be the chairman of the committee on estimates, with Gurinder Singh Garry Birring, Labh Singh Ugoke, Narinderpal Singh Sawna and Jiwan Singh Sangowal as its members.

The committee on welfare of SC, ST and OBCs would comprise Sarvjit Kaur Manuke as the chairperson, and MLAs Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Dalbir Singh Tong, Amit Rattan Kotfatta, Labh Singh Ugoke and Jagsir Singh as its members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The House committee would include deputy speaker Jai Krishan Singh as the ex-officio chairman, and Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, Karambir Singh and Hakam Singh Thekedar as its members.

The Assembly speaker also appointed chairpersons and members of other panels, including the committee on local bodies, committee on panchayati raj institutions, and committee on agriculture and allied activities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON