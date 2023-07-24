Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Sandhwan writes to Shah on Manipur violence

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Sandhwan writes to Shah on Manipur violence

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 24, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has urged Union home minister Amit Shah to order a high-level enquiry to ensure justice to all those affected by the ongoing violence in the state.

Reiterating that those responsible for the horrendous act of outraging modesty of women in Manipur must be dealt with most stringent legal provisions and given the harshest of punishments, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Sunday urged Union home minister Amit Shah to order a high-level enquiry to ensure justice to all those affected by the ongoing violence in the state.

Sandhwan, while expressing shock and dismay at the prevailing environment of continuous fear and lawlessness, sought removal of Manipur CM (File Photo)
Sandhwan, while expressing shock and dismay at the prevailing environment of continuous fear and lawlessness, sought removal of Manipur CM (File Photo)

In his letter to home minister, Sandhwan, while expressing shock and dismay at the prevailing environment of continuous fear and lawlessness, sought removal of the chief minister of Manipur for letting the situation adrift thereby jeopardising lives of millions of citizens. The CM should be held responsible as he had failed to check this gruesome act of violence against women, he wrote, adding that severe action against the chief minister by dismissing his government will send the right signal.

