Power panel allows PSPCL to purchase nuclear power

Terming nuclear power as clean and carbon-free source, the Punjab State Electricity Regulator Commission has allowed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to continue to purchase 197 MW power from Rajasthan Nuclear Power Station.

PSPCL procures 197 MW of nuclear power from Narora Atomic Power Station (NAPS) and Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (146 MW). (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in 2005 had expired after a span of 15 years, and PSPCL had approached the Punjab State Electricity Regulator Commission for renewal of the PPA.

PSPCL procures 197 MW of nuclear power from Narora Atomic Power Station (NAPS) and Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (146 MW).

Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) had signed PPA with PSPCL for a period of 15 years on the terms and conditions contained in the draft PPAs at the tariff determined by the Department of Atomic Energy, excluding transmission charges and losses for a period of 15 years.

NPCIL has also requested PSPCL to expedite the process of signing the fresh PPAs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vishal Rambani A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit....view detail