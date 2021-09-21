Punjab state inter-district cricket: Ludhiana beat Ropar by four wickets

Ludhiana senior cricket team registered a four-wicket victory against Ropar in the ongoing Punjab state inter-district senior one-day tournament at GRD Academy on Monday.

The Ropar team won the toss and chose to bat first. The team put together a fighting total of 252 runs in 50 overs losing a total of seven wickets.

Nitin Kamboj was the star performer for Ropar as he scored 90 runs in 119 balls hitting five fours and two sixes in the match.

Anush Prashar of Ropar chipped in with two wickets conceding 45 runs in his ten-over spell. Ropar captain Madhav also took two wickets giving away 48 runs in his ten-over spell.

After losing three early wickets while chasing the target, Ludhiana captain Gitansh Khera steered the team to victory playing a brilliant knock of 101 taking just 86 runs to reach the milestone hitting 12 fours in his innings. He remained not out till the end.

Gitansh along with Kabir Grewal had a sixth wicket partnership of 121 runs before Grewal got out scoring 54 runs facing 57 deliveries hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Ludhiana pacers Dipin Chitkara and Hartejassvi Kapoor took two wickets each giving away 41 and 48 runs in their ten-over spells, respectively.

Gitansh Khera was declared the man of the match. Ludhiana had lost their previous match to Mohali by 95 runs on September 18.