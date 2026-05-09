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Punjab tax department busts 85.4-crore fake billing racket; Ludhiana bizman held

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU) arrested Paramjeet Singh, director and authorised signatory of M/s API Plastic Recyclers Private Limited, Ludhiana, following an investigation into alleged tax evasion and fraudulent billing practices.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab taxation department has busted an alleged fake billing and GST fraud racket involving bogus transactions worth 85.4 crore and arrested a Ludhiana-based businessman accused of wrongfully availing fake input tax credit (ITC) of 15.56 crore.

The Punjab taxation department has busted an alleged fake billing and GST fraud racket involving bogus transactions worth 85.4 crore and arrested a Ludhiana-based businessman accused of wrongfully availing fake input tax credit (ITC) of 15.56 crore. (Representational image)

Announcing the crackdown on Friday, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU) arrested Paramjeet Singh, director and authorised signatory of M/s API Plastic Recyclers Private Limited, Ludhiana, following an investigation into alleged tax evasion and fraudulent billing practices.

He said the firm allegedly generated fake ITC using bogus invoices issued by non-existent and non-functional firms across several states without the actual movement or receipt of goods. He said several supplier firms linked to the transactions had either been cancelled, suspended or declared non-operational by the GST authorities.

Cheema said investigators used advanced data analytics, including scrutiny of e-way bills and FASTag toll records, to establish discrepancies in the claimed transportation of goods. The probe reportedly uncovered 407 suspicious vehicle movements linked to the fake ITC exceeding 2.65 crore.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab tax department busts 85.4-crore fake billing racket; Ludhiana bizman held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab tax department busts 85.4-crore fake billing racket; Ludhiana bizman held
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