Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP

Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs.

According to officials, the new state government here has directed the GRP to expedite the process to nab the POs and also dispose of other cases quickly to clear the pendency.

Explanations were sought from officials over the delay in solving the cases or nabbing the accused following which the GRP here has submitted its reply.

Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.

“It has been observed that migrants from these two states are mostly drug carriers. They commit crimes and elope in their home state. Most of the time their address registered with their contractors or employees here is wrong which increases the difficulty in nabbing them during raids. Moreover, staff crunch is another prominent problem here,” a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, out of the total POs registered with the GRP here, 182 are wanted in drug cases. Notably out of a total 154 POs from Bihar, 77 were booked in NDPS cases and the rest 77 were involved in other cases, including the Railways Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A total of 16 POs from Punjab registered with the GRP, Ludhiana, were booked under the NDPS Act and 45 were booked under other cases and two were booked under Section 82 and 83 of CRPC.

Of the total 32 POs from MP booked here with the GRP, 31 were involved in drugs cases.

“We are regularly raiding every possible location or hideouts of these POs following our tip-offs and intelligence. Many were held by the GRP in the recent past and we are hopeful of arresting others too,” said a senior GRP officer.

