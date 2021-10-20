Punjab to fill 1,158 posts in govt colleges within 45 days: Pargat

Chandigarh

The Punjab higher education department has decided to make recruitment to 1,158 posts in government colleges within 45 days.

The recruitment will be carried out by Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, by forming selection committees, said higher education and languages minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday after a meeting with representatives of university and college teachers.

Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) delegation included federation president Dr HS Kingra, general secretary Dr Jagwant Singh, PUTA president Dr Mrituanjya Kumar and GCTA president Dr BS Tohra. Higher education secretary Krishan Kumar and other department officials were also present.

Teachers’ body suspends agitation

After the meeting, PFUCTO decided to suspend its agitation and the minister also visited the Punjab University campus and offered juice to the fasting teachers.

The minister said that recruitment process of 1,091 posts of teaching cadre and 67 posts of librarian in government colleges would be done on the basis of written test with no interview marks. The department has decided to form a selection committee under the chairmanship of vice chancellors, he said.

In order to mitigate hardship being faced by the part-time, guest faculty and contractual teachers working in government colleges, it has been decided to relax the upper age limit for these candidates and gave weightage of one mark per year subject to maximum five marks in respect of experience gained by them, according to an official release.

Later, PFUCTO said the implementation of 7th UGC pay-scales and withdrawal of the decision of delinking of teachers’ pay-scales from UGC pay-scales were also discussed. “The minister fully agreed with the legitimate demands of teachers and assured the delegation to follow them up with the chief minister,” it said in a statement.

The delegation was also assured that the process of regularisation of teachers working on 1,925-aided posts would be simplified soon.

