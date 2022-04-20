Punjab to give 1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year.

Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.

While assuring the police personnel that there will be no interference in their department’s functioning, Mann exhorted them to perform their duties with professionalism, dedication and integrity, and make the Punjab Police one of the best forces in the country.

The CM asked the officers and other personnel to ensure safety and security of people in the state and take stringent action against lawbreakers judiciously without any pressure. He also urged them to treat the citizens with sincerity and dignity.

Chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, principal secretary home Anurag Verma and director general of police VK Bhawra were also present in the virtual meeting held through the Punjab Police technology platform.

