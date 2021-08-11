Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab to give cash awards to tune of 32.67 cr to Olympics players from state
chandigarh news

Punjab to give cash awards to tune of 32.67 cr to Olympics players from state

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will honour the players at a function in Chandigarh on August 12 , while governor VP Singh Badnore will be the special guest on the occasion
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Indian women hockey team player Gurjit Kaur during an interaction with the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Tuesday said the state government will honour Olympics medal winners and participating state players, besides gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, with cash awards totaling 32.67 crore at a special function in Chandigarh on August 12.

In a press release, Sodhi said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will honour the players, while governor VP Singh Badnore will be the special guest on the occasion. The government had increased cash award for Olympic medallists to further promote sports in the state, he added.

He said against the earlier announcement of 2 crore, now the gold medal winner javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who has “deep roots” in Punjab, will be honoured with an increased amount of 2.51 crore. He said the cash award for 11 state players, who were part of the Indian hockey team that won a medal (bronze) after 41 years, has also been increased from 1 crore each to 2.51 crore each.

They include Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Krishan Pathak. He said that Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur, members of women hockey team who got the fourth position, and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who remained on 6th position, will be honoured with cash prize of 50 lakh each.

Similarly, boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooter Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and paralympic badminton player Palak Kohli will get 21 lakh each.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP