Punjab will have a dedicated horticulture experience and learning centre on the lines of the Netherlands-based World Horti Center (WHC), officials said on Monday.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann being briefed on advanced greenhouse farming techniques by an expert during his visit to the World Horti Centre in Amsterdam on Monday. (ANI)

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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited the leading Netherlands horticulture institutions — WHC, Westland, and Keukenhof, Lisse — to study best practices in sustainable agriculture, floriculture and high-efficiency farming systems as part of his visit for investment promotion outreach, mooted the idea of establishing such a centre in Punjab.

He said the proposed centre would bring together researchers, academic institutions, industry partners and government stakeholders to promote innovation, skill development and the adoption of sustainable agricultural solutions in the state.

At the World Horti Centre, a global hub for greenhouse horticulture innovation, Mann was received by CEO Puck van Holsteijn and international business manager Lenny Dijkshoorn, who led a comprehensive tour of the facility. The CM said it was a unique experience as they were introduced to the Netherlands’ globally acclaimed ecosystem of greenhouse and controlled-environment agriculture, where the integration of technology, research, education, industry and government has transformed traditional farming into a high-productivity and sustainable sector.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the role of automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and precision irrigation systems in optimising plant growth and resource efficiency, along with innovative water management practices such as rainwater harvesting, reuse of irrigation water, and controlled nutrient delivery systems to ensure climate-resilient agricultural production, is also a new learning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the role of automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and precision irrigation systems in optimising plant growth and resource efficiency, along with innovative water management practices such as rainwater harvesting, reuse of irrigation water, and controlled nutrient delivery systems to ensure climate-resilient agricultural production, is also a new learning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Mann, both sides explored avenues for collaboration, including knowledge transfer and technology partnerships and in principle agreed to it. Earlier, Mann visited Keukenhof, one of the world’s most iconic floriculture destinations, where they were apprised of a unique operational model where nearly 7 million flower bulbs are grown and planted annually during autumn beginning October, and bloom in a precisely managed 7–8 week window starting March. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mann, both sides explored avenues for collaboration, including knowledge transfer and technology partnerships and in principle agreed to it. Earlier, Mann visited Keukenhof, one of the world’s most iconic floriculture destinations, where they were apprised of a unique operational model where nearly 7 million flower bulbs are grown and planted annually during autumn beginning October, and bloom in a precisely managed 7–8 week window starting March. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Invites Dutch tech giant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Invites Dutch tech giant {{/usCountry}}

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The CM invited NXP Semiconductors, a global leader in automotive and secure connectivity semiconductor solutions, to explore the feasibility of establishing a research and development (R&D) centre in Mohali. During a meeting with Maurice Geraets, executive director and country manager of the multinational technology giant on the third day of his five-day visit, the CM asked them to explore avenues of collaboration, apprising them of the state government’s plans to develop a ‘Silicon Valley’-like ecosystem at Mohali, an official spokesperson stated in a press release.

He also advocated leveraging Punjab’s growing automotive and auto-components ecosystem to develop solutions in areas such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and secure connectivity technologies.

Mann also highlighted Punjab’s strong talent ecosystem, with proximity to premier institutions such as IIT-Ropar, ISB-Mohali, Plaksha University, Punjab Engineering College and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, while extending an invitation to NXP leaders to visit Punjab.

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The CM also highlighted the recently launched Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026, wherein electronics and semiconductors have been identified as thrust sectors, with incentives of up to 125% of fixed capital investment. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora and others were present.

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