Punjab to hire 236 law officers, 58 posts reserved for SCs

The Punjab government has decided to hire 236 law officers for its Advocate General (AG) office in Chandigarh and legal cell in Delhi. At least 58 posts, which make 24% of the total posts, have been reserved for SC category, a first of its kind move in the state.

An official said an advertisement was put out to engage SC law officers in August 2022, but the process could not be completed.

As per an advertisement, two posts are of senior additional advocates general, 44 of additional advocates general, 30 of senior deputy advocates general, 61 of deputy advocates general, 92 of assistant advocates general and seven posts of advocates on record. The last date to apply for the same would be December 6.

After the Bhagwant Mann government took over reigns in March 2022, it engaged 160 odd law officers in August 2022. Law officers’ engagements are generally contractual appointments for a specified period of time. “The extension period of the engaged officers is ending on December 31. By then, our new team will be in place. The main idea is to go for fresh talent hunt,” state’s advocate general Gurminder Singh said.

An official said an advertisement was put out to engage SC law officers in August 2022, but the process could not be completed. Those candidates who had applied pursuant to that advertisement, need not apply again. A total of 28 posts are for the Delhi legal cell to defend state’s cases in apex court and other courts in Delhi and the remaining 208 for Chandigarh office. During the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments tenure, the number of law officers remained around 150 to 240 law officers. However, each government tried to increase the number claiming an increased load of litigation. During the Congress tenure, the number of law officers at the AG office in Chandigarh remained 150 to 160. For Delhi, it had separate 70 law officers.

As per the advertisement, the state will engage two senior additional advocates general, all for Chandigarh. As many as 44 posts are of additional advocates general — 36 for Chandigarh and eight for Delhi. As of senior deputy advocates general, all 30 posts are for Chandigarh. A total of 44 posts are of deputy advocates general for Chandigarh and additionally six for Delhi. The highest number of engagements are in the assistant advocates general category — 85 posts are for Chandigarh and seven for Delhi. There would also be advocates on record. But all five for Delhi.

For senior additional advocate general, the minimum annual gross income for the last three years should be ₹20 lakh; ₹15 lakh for additional advocate general, ₹10 lakh for senior deputy advocate general, ₹7 lakh for deputy advocate general and ₹3.5 lakh for assistant advocate general. There is no income criterion for the post of advocates on record candidates.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surender Sharma Surender Sharma is a principal correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Punjab and Haryana high court.