Punjab to integrate AI as a core subject in school curriculum

Artificial Intelligence will be integrated as a core component of school education, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced on Friday.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative marked a shift towards future-ready learning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at a national-level AI conference and workshop, PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said AI will be introduced as a component of computer science and students’ performance will be reflected in their board certificates, giving the subject greater academic importance.

The event brought together policymakers, educationists and industry experts to outline a road map for embedding emerging technologies in classrooms and aligning education with evolving global demands.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative marked a shift towards future-ready learning. He emphasised that integrating AI into the curriculum would improve quality, encourage innovation and better equip students to navigate a technology-driven world.

Officials said the move was aimed at not only enhancing technical skills but also promoting responsible and ethical use of technology among students. “The focus is on creating informed digital citizens, not just technology users,” an official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They described the initiative as a step towards building a skilled, adaptable workforce, while noting that effective implementation and teacher training will be critical to its success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They described the initiative as a step towards building a skilled, adaptable workforce, while noting that effective implementation and teacher training will be critical to its success {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Experts at the conference highlighted the need to expand AI education beyond computer science and integrate it across disciplines. They also stressed bridging gaps in technology access and ensuring equitable implementation across schools. Industry representatives underlined the importance of collaboration between education systems and employers to align skills with market requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts at the conference highlighted the need to expand AI education beyond computer science and integrate it across disciplines. They also stressed bridging gaps in technology access and ensuring equitable implementation across schools. Industry representatives underlined the importance of collaboration between education systems and employers to align skills with market requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The conference also featured panel discussions on AI in education, robotics and the future workforce, alongside an exhibition showcasing AI-based student and startup projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conference also featured panel discussions on AI in education, robotics and the future workforce, alongside an exhibition showcasing AI-based student and startup projects. {{/usCountry}}

artificial intelligence See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON