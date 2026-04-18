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Punjab to integrate AI as a core subject in school curriculum

Punjab School Education Board chairman Amarpal Singh said AI will be introduced as a component of computer science subject

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Artificial Intelligence will be integrated as a core component of school education, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced on Friday.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative marked a shift towards future-ready learning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking at a national-level AI conference and workshop, PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said AI will be introduced as a component of computer science and students’ performance will be reflected in their board certificates, giving the subject greater academic importance.

The event brought together policymakers, educationists and industry experts to outline a road map for embedding emerging technologies in classrooms and aligning education with evolving global demands.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the initiative marked a shift towards future-ready learning. He emphasised that integrating AI into the curriculum would improve quality, encourage innovation and better equip students to navigate a technology-driven world.

Officials said the move was aimed at not only enhancing technical skills but also promoting responsible and ethical use of technology among students. “The focus is on creating informed digital citizens, not just technology users,” an official said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to integrate AI as a core subject in school curriculum
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to integrate AI as a core subject in school curriculum
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