: The Punjab government has finalised the roadmap for year-long celebrations to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

The year-long celebrations will feature seminars, workshops, and special kirtan samagam. (HT File)

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Presiding over a meeting with the Sant Samaj at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann outlined a series of statewide initiatives and events to mark the occasion.

The year-long celebrations will feature seminars, workshops, and special kirtan samagam. Public engagement initiatives such as documentary and drone shows, blood donation camps, school-level competitions, marathons, and cycle rallies will also be organised alongside state-wide shobha yatras and a tirth yatra.

An environmental initiative is the setting up of Guru Ravidass Ji’s ‘bagichi’ (gardens) across 650 acres of panchayat land, involving a plantation drive of 6.5 lakh saplings per district.

Mann announced that the main commemorative function will be held at Khuralgarh, where a special pendant will be released to mark the milestone.

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and now the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass ji,” Mann said. “The state government will leave no stone unturned in these celebrations, as it is our collective duty to spread Guru ji’s message across the globe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur ji and now the 650th Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ravidass ji,” Mann said. “The state government will leave no stone unturned in these celebrations, as it is our collective duty to spread Guru ji’s message across the globe.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Lal Chand Kataruchak, and Dr Ravjot Singh, along with Lok Sabha member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and adviser for tourism and cultural affairs Deepak Bali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Lal Chand Kataruchak, and Dr Ravjot Singh, along with Lok Sabha member Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and adviser for tourism and cultural affairs Deepak Bali. {{/usCountry}}

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