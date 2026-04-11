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Punjab to mark 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with year-long events

CM Bhagwant Mann finalises roadmap, including seminars, yatras, and a 650-acre plantation drive to spread the Guru’s message globally.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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: The Punjab government has finalised the roadmap for year-long celebrations to commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas.

The year-long celebrations will feature seminars, workshops, and special kirtan samagam. (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting with the Sant Samaj at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann outlined a series of statewide initiatives and events to mark the occasion.

The year-long celebrations will feature seminars, workshops, and special kirtan samagam. Public engagement initiatives such as documentary and drone shows, blood donation camps, school-level competitions, marathons, and cycle rallies will also be organised alongside state-wide shobha yatras and a tirth yatra.

An environmental initiative is the setting up of Guru Ravidass Ji’s ‘bagichi’ (gardens) across 650 acres of panchayat land, involving a plantation drive of 6.5 lakh saplings per district.

Mann announced that the main commemorative function will be held at Khuralgarh, where a special pendant will be released to mark the milestone.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to mark 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with year-long events
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab to mark 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas with year-long events
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