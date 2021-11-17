Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab to propose naming Halwara Airport after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha

State transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also announced a daily bus service from Ludhiana to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha’s native village
Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and others paying tributes to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha on his 106th martyrdom day. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sarabha (ludhiana)

State transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the Punjab government will soon send a proposal to the Centre for naming the Halwara International Airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha as a tribute to the legendary revolutionary who attained martyrdom at the age of 19.

He said this while presiding over a state-level function organised on Tuesday to commemorate the 106th martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in his ancestral village.

On the proposal of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, the minister said Dakha’s new bus stand would also be named after the martyr and the proposal in this regard will be taken up in the state cabinet meeting.

He further announced a daily bus service between Ludhiana and Sarabha village. Warring also announced a grant of 10 lakh for the development of the village from his discretionary funds.

The minister said the sacrifice made by martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha will inspire the youth to serve the nation.

Sandhu said the state government was committed to the development of the ancestral village of the legendary hero.

Later, the minister, along with Captain Sandeep Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu and several others, visited the ancestral house of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and paid tributes to the martyr.

The cabinet minister was also felicitated by the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Sports Club.

