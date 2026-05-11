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Punjab tops school education rankings, surpasses Kerala: Harjot Singh Bains

The NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 has placed Punjab ahead of Kerala on several key learning indicators, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab has emerged as one of the country’s best-performing states in school education, with the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 placing it ahead of Kerala on several key learning indicators, education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Sunday.

Punjab recorded 82% proficiency in language and 78% in mathematics in Class 3, surpassing Kerala’s 75% and 70% respectively, the minister said. (HT File)

Informing this Bains stated, “This honour belongs to every parent, student and teacher who refused to give up on government schools. This is not a one day miracle. When policy, intent and execution walk together, results follow.” Sharing details of the report, he said, “Punjab recorded 82% proficiency in language and 78% in mathematics in Class 3, surpassing Kerala’s 75% and 70% respectively. In Class 9 mathematics, Punjab scored 52%, significantly higher than Kerala’s 45%.”

Citing findings from the NITI Aayog report, he added, “99.9% of government schools now have electricity, 99% have functional computers and over 80% are equipped with smart classrooms. Additionally, over 90% of Class 10 students now transition smoothly to Class 11, indicating a sharp decline in dropout rates. The student teacher ratio has also been improved to an ideal 22:1.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab tops school education rankings, surpasses Kerala: Harjot Singh Bains
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab tops school education rankings, surpasses Kerala: Harjot Singh Bains
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