Income increased to 661 cr this fiscal: Transport minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2023 01:20 AM IST

The transport department registered ₹661.51-crore hike in income during 2022-23 financial year as compared to the previous financial year

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday said the transport department registered 661.51-crore hike in income during 2022-23 financial year as compared to the previous financial year.

The Transport Minister said, during the previous financial year, the department registered 19% increased revenue of 4,139.59 crore from its three wings. (Twitter)

The Transport Minister said, during the previous financial year, the department registered 19% increased revenue of 4,139.59 crore from its three wings — state transport commissioner, PRTC and Punjab roadways — which remained 3,478.08 crore during the previous year.

