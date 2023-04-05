Income increased to 661 cr this fiscal: Transport minister

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Tuesday said the transport department registered ₹661.51-crore hike in income during 2022-23 financial year as compared to the previous financial year.

The Transport Minister said, during the previous financial year, the department registered 19% increased revenue of ₹ 4,139.59 crore from its three wings. (Twitter)

The Transport Minister said, during the previous financial year, the department registered 19% increased revenue of ₹4,139.59 crore from its three wings — state transport commissioner, PRTC and Punjab roadways — which remained ₹3,478.08 crore during the previous year.