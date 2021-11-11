Punjab transport department saw rise of 1 crore in daily revenue in October: Minister Warring

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday claimed that the department witnessed an increase of ₹1 crore in its daily revenues in October.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Warring said the department generated ₹31 crore extra revenue from October 1 to October 31. “It signifies the massive potential of the department. This shows how Akalis were plundering Punjab by keeping it bereft of these financial resources for their illicit gains. If we can achieve this, why could not Akalis do it,” asked Warring, castigating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal for running a “mafia” to ravage Punjab like Ahmad Abdali did.

Warring said even Abdali would have felt belittled by the deeds committed by the Badals and their ilk. “Had this rate of revenue generation been maintained, Punjab would have been richer by ₹5200 crore in the last 14 years, which would have been utilised for the state’s progress and prosperity. Our transport fleet would have another 24,000 buses and more than 50,000 people would have got jobs had the Akalis not looted people of Punjab,” the minister claimed.

Claiming that the department was committed to crack down on every illegal operator, Warring said the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) revenue had gone up to ₹54.74 crore in October against ₹39.01 crore in September, while the Punjab Roadways cloaked ₹49.57 crore in October against ₹34.15 crore a month before.

Emphasising the success of measures initiated by the department, including implementation of the Justice Surya Kant judgement to weed out invalid and illegally run permit holders, Warring said that several vehicles were impounded in last one month.

The minister said 50% of the daily illicit income generated by private transporters belonged to the Badals and 30% to their associate companies.