Punjab VB summons former Congress minister Brahm Mohindra in DA case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned former Congress minister Brahm Mohindra for allegedly having assets disproportionate to his known income sources.

A VB spokesman said on Tuesday that Mohindra has been summoned to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Sector 68, Mohali, on February 24 in connection with the disproportionate assets inquiry.

He said the VB has made a preliminary inquiry and found that Mohindra and his family members had spent money beyond their known sources of income in the past six years.

The VB has also written to the state revenue authorities to verify some property records, including a farmhouse in New Chandigarh, besides some plots. The role of a Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) employee, who worked as an officer on special duty with Mohindra, is also being probed.

Mohindra was second in seniority in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab cabinet, which was sworn in in 2017.

He is the sixth former minister, who has is under the VB scanner for having disproportionate assets.

The VB has arrested Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a similar case, while former ministers Sham Sunder Arora, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar, Bharat Bushan Ashu and at least five other Congress leaders are under VB scrutiny for amassing illegal properties.

Mohindra was minister for health, local bodies, medical education and parliamentary affairs during the Congress rule from 2017-22.

He remained a five-time MLA, but did not contest the 2022 assembly elections.

