Punjab Vidhan Sabha to go paperless: Speaker Kultar Sandhwan

Punjab Vidhan Sabha will organise national e-vidhan application (NeVA) conference-cum-workshop on September 21. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate the workshop.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Sourced)

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said on the initiative of the CM, a two-day workshop will be held for all MLAs on September 21 and 22, in which all MLAs will be imparted information regarding the new online system and the project.

The speaker said objective of the app is to bring all legislatures of the country on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without the complexity of multiple applications. He said the Punjab government has completed the process of installing tablets on the tables of all MLAs, with which the proceedings of the House will now be online.

Sandhwan said from the upcoming session, the entire proceedings of the vidhan sabha will be hi-tech and paperless. He said all MLAs will participate in the legislative assembly sessions by adopting a paperless system through tablets as part of an environment-friendly initiative.

He said now, exchange of information regarding the vidhan sabha will be done through NeVA. He said people’s participation will also increase through the app and live webcasting of proceedings.

Sandhwan said in this conference-cum-workshop, information about different sessions such as online notice section and digital, online question processing and digitisation module, online house committee module, reporters module etc. will be given.