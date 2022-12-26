Punjab vigilance arrests absconding woman wanted in extortion case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested an accused woman, who was absconding in an extortion case, in which her accomplices were operating as police officials and used to extort money from private persons by threatening to register police cases against them. The arrested woman has been identified as Bholi.

A spokesperson said the VB had registered a case under Sections 388, 389, 411, 179, 171, 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the prevention of corruption act at VB police station Jalandhar on the complaint of Gurdeep Singh of Mari Buchian village, Gurdaspur district.

The complainant has alleged that another accused Jyoti, a resident of Sidhwan Dona, Kapurthala district, and her accomplice Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Hathi Khanna, Kapurthala city has recorded his video and were threatening him to pay the money by conning as assistant sub-inspector and police constable respectively. The accused along with their accomplice Bholi, a resident of Wassal Chak, Gurdaspur district had demanded ₹ 4 lahk to return his Aadhar Card and credit card. He further alleged that the accused had already taken ₹ 5,000 cash and withdrawn ₹ 30,000 through a credit card.

The spokesperson further informed that the accused conmen had demanded ₹ 50,000 from the complainant in this regard and the VB arrested two persons red-handed while taking the bribe money. He added that in this case, the accused woman was evading her arrest by changing locations for more than one year.

During the investigation, it came to light that both the accused used to don police uniforms to extort money from private persons and Bholi was helping them to commit the crime.