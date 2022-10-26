Punjab vigilance books peon in 1 lakh bribery case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday registered a bribery case against a peon Gurdhir Singh posted at Tehsil office-2, Amritsar for demanding and accepting bribe ₹1 lakh. An official spokesperson of the VB said Gurdhir Singh was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by complainant Jaibir Singh resident of village Kakka Kandiala, Tarn Taran district. He has complained to the VB that the accused official had demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹1 lakh to help his mother-in-law for furnishing no objection certificate to execute registry of a plot.

The spokesperson further informed that after verification of the facts and the material evidence, it has come to fore that the accused has received this bribe amount and returned to the complainant after he failed to provide the same. In this regard a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused peon at VB police station, Amritsar and further investigation is under progress. The accused has been served with a notice to appear before the VB within three days in this regard.