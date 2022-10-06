Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests FCI ex-employee for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Shankar Shah, a retired FCI employee, Nakodar, Jalandhar, for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Giving this information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the bureau said the accused labour in-charge has been arrested on the complaint of Shama of Maheru village, Jalandhar. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar.

The spokesperson said the complainant has alleged that the retired labour in-charge was demanding a bribe for helping her to get back the arrears from the FCI after the death of her father. The complainant has also submitted that the accused had already taken ₹10,000 from her.

The spokesperson added that after verification of the facts and the evidence, a VB team arrested the accused in the presence of two official witnesses.