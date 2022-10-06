Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests FCI ex-employee for taking bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests FCI ex-employee for taking bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:49 AM IST

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Shankar Shah, a retired FCI employee, Jalandhar, for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. A case has been registered against accused under Prevention of Corruption Act

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused retired FCI employee has been arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on the complaint of Shama of Maheru village, Jalandhar. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed Shankar Shah, a retired FCI employee, Nakodar, Jalandhar, for accepting a bribe of 10,000.

Giving this information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the bureau said the accused labour in-charge has been arrested on the complaint of Shama of Maheru village, Jalandhar. A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Jalandhar.

The spokesperson said the complainant has alleged that the retired labour in-charge was demanding a bribe for helping her to get back the arrears from the FCI after the death of her father. The complainant has also submitted that the accused had already taken 10,000 from her.

The spokesperson added that after verification of the facts and the evidence, a VB team arrested the accused in the presence of two official witnesses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP