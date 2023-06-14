Punjab Vigilance nabs incharge CIA staff, 2 cops for accepting bribe

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 14, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Punjab vigilance bureau has nabbed Incharge of Crime Investigating Agency Staff Rajpura along with two policemen for demanding and accepting bribe from a hotelier

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday nabbed Incharge of Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) Staff Rajpura along with two policemen for demanding and accepting bribe from a hotelier.

The accused has been identified as Inspector Rakesh Kumar. Two other accused police officials have been identified as a head constable Kuldeep Singh and Punjab Home Guard (PHG) Kuldeep Singh. An VB spokesperson said the accused policemen have been arrested on the complaint of a hotelier Tejinderpal Singh, resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Rajpura. He added that the complainant has approached the Police Station VB Flying Squad -1, Punjab at Mohali and lodged a complaint that or Rakesh Kumar demanded 15,000 per month as a bribe to run his hotel business smoothly.

The spokesperson informed that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a team of VB Flying Squad-1, Punjab at Mohali laid a trap and arrested the constable Kuldeep Singh red-handed while accepting bribe of 17,000 on the behalf of Rakesh Kumar from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. PHG Kuldeep Singh was accompanying the accused head constable. A case under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused inspector, head constable and PHG at Police Station VB Flying Squad-1, Mohali. Further investigations in this case are going on.

