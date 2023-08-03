VB arrests woman ASI from Punjab’s Faridkot for taking 75k bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjinder Kaur posted at Women Cell, Faridkot, for taking a bribe of ₹75,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused female police official has been arrested on the complaint of Manjit Kaur, a resident of village Jhakharwala in the Jaito sub-division of Faridkot.

The spokesperson said that Manjit lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action line on July 31 claiming that she had married Gursimrat Singh, who is a native of village Lohara of Sri Muktsar Sahib and is a Canadian citizen, on February 3, 2016. “She had submitted a complaint of cheating to the tune of ₹60 lakh against her NRI husband at the SSP Office, Faridkot, and the inquiry in this regard was marked to accused ASI Harjinder Kaur,” he said.

“The complainant alleged that the accused woman ASI took ₹75,000 as a bribe from her for taking action against the accused party, and now, she was demanding ₹1 lakh more to register an FIR against her husband and in-laws. She had recorded and submitted the voice calls of the accused ASI with the VB,” the spokesperson said.

After a preliminary investigation of the complaint, the spokesperson said that a team of VB arrested the female ASI after registering an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Ferozepur Range.

