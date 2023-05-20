Punjab Vigilance Bureau books excise official in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday registered a case against Balbir Kumar Virdi, joint director, GST and excise department, for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

VB spokesperson said it has been found that Virdi, a resident of Lamba Pind, Jalandhar, had spent a total of ₹5.12 crore, while his actual income from all sources was ₹2.08 crore during a period from April 1, 2007, to September 11, 2020.

“It was found that the said officer spent ₹3,03,66,825 more than the income earned during the check period which was about 145.40% more than his total income,” the VB said.

The spokesperson further informed that during an in-depth investigation, it was proved that the said officer of the Punjab Excise Department had created more moveable and immovable assets than his actual income by misusing his official position.

In this regard, a case under Sections 13(1) (b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station Jalandhar Range.

“The VB has been conducting raids to arrest the accused at the earliest,” the VB said.

Giving more information, the spokesperson informed that the said Virdi and other officers and employees of the excise department in collusion with some transporters and industry owners, have misappropriated a scam in GST collection and a case was registered under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 21, 2020, at VB police station, Flying Squad-1, SAS Nagar.

The accused had joined the probe with the VB under the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Further investigation, in this case, was under progress.

