Guava tree compensation scam: Punjab VB files chargesheet against 5

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against five accused in the multi-crore guava tree compensation scam, wherein compensation worth crores was wrongfully claimed in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Mohali’s Bakarpur village.

The challan has been filed in a Mohali court against mastermind Bhupinder Singh of Bakarpur, along with Mukesh Jindal of Model Town, Bathinda; Vishal Bhandari of Sector 40, Chandigarh; Binder Singh of Sector 79, Mohali; and Bachitar Singh, patwari (now kanungo), Bakarpur, Mohali.

Running into around 6,000 pages, the comprehensive challan has listed 33 witnesses.

The accused are facing charges under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 13 (1) (a) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, registered in May this year.

As per vigilance probe, in 2016, GMADA had published notices in Mohali for acquisition of land in various villages.

As per the acquisition policy, compensation against land acquired was to be provided in accordance with GMADA’s Land Pooling Policy. Value of fruit trees attached to the land was to be paid in addition to the value of the land, and the trees’ value was to be determined by the department of horticulture.

Bhupinder, a property dealer, in connivance with employees of GMADA, revenue and horticulture departments, along with associates, allegedly started planting guava orchards on agricultural land by getting it on general power of attorney.

The accused prepared a fake girdawari register in 2019 in collusion with patwari Bachitar Singh and illegally obtained compensation worth crores by showing ownership of guava orchards on the land since 2016.

During the probe, it was found Bhupinder received ₹24 crore as compensation for guava plantations for himself and his family. Similarly, Mukesh defrauded the government by taking around ₹20 crore as compensation.

Several other persons used the same modus operandi, causing loss of crores to the state exchequer.

Since May 2, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested 20 accused. Further investigation was underway and the remaining suspects will be arrested soon, said a bureau spokesperson.

