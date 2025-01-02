Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI 5k bribe money in Kapurthala

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, posted at police station city-2, Kapurthala. Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. (Shutterstock)

A spokesperson of the VB said Singh was caught red-handed following a complaint lodged by Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Fattudhinga village in Kapurthala district.

Kaur alleged that the ASI demanded money to provide copies of a complaint filed against her and a mutual agreement signed with the complainants, adding that the ASI had already taken ₹1,500 earlier to resolve the case in her favour.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Jalandhar range. Further investigations are ongoing, said the spokesperson.