Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs ASI 5k bribe money in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Jan 02, 2025 07:22 AM IST

A spokesperson of the VB said Singh was caught red-handed following a complaint lodged by Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Fattudhinga village in Kapurthala district.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police for demanding and accepting a bribe of 5,000. The accused has been identified as Manjit Singh, posted at police station city-2, Kapurthala.

Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. (Shutterstock)
Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. (Shutterstock)

A spokesperson of the VB said Singh was caught red-handed following a complaint lodged by Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Fattudhinga village in Kapurthala district.

Kaur alleged that the ASI demanded money to provide copies of a complaint filed against her and a mutual agreement signed with the complainants, adding that the ASI had already taken 1,500 earlier to resolve the case in her favour.

Acting on the complaint, the VB laid a trap and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Jalandhar range. Further investigations are ongoing, said the spokesperson.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On