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Punjab wage hike falls short of expectations, say activists

Labour activists criticize Punjab's 15% minimum wage hike as insufficient amid rising costs, calling for a 30% increase to match Haryana's wages.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Labour rights activists on Friday claimed that the 15% hike in minimum wages is ‘too little, too late’ and falls short of expectations amid rising inflation and the high cost of living.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the state assembly on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

As per the notification, issued by the labour department, the monthly minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased to 13,486 from 10,899, while semi-skilled workers will now receive 14,383, up from 11,679. Skilled workers are entitled to 15,414 per month, revised from 12,576, and highly skilled workers will earn 16,601, up from 13,608. The corresponding daily wages range from 518.69 for unskilled workers to 638.50 for highly skilled workers.

Labour rights activist Vijay Walia said the hike falls short of expectations. “The Punjab government should have increased the minimum wages by at least 30% so that we could match neighbouring Haryana,” he said, adding that workers, particularly in the unorganised sector, are affected.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab wage hike falls short of expectations, say activists
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab wage hike falls short of expectations, say activists
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