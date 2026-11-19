Leading the Congress’ ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ in Barnala, party leader Charanjit Channi on Wednesday claimed that the people of Punjab wanted to get rid of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress party leader Charanjit Channi blames AAP for drug menace, BJP for cross-border smuggling. (HT File)

He said since AAP had spread drugs in the state and the BJP had failed to stop weapons and drugs being smuggled from across the border, drugs were reaching every home, and no one was safe in Punjab.

“Punjab wants to get rid of the Aam Aadmi Party. From what I have seen, every family in the state is a victim of drugs, gangsterism, and corruption. The youth are dying from drugs, while the merchants and arhtiyas fear gangsterism because everyone is receiving extortion calls.”

Channi claimed that the state of Punjab could not develop as long as Bhagwant Mann was the chief minister. He further alleged that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, not Mann, held the keys to governing the state. He further claimed that Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann dislike each other and frequently fight. Hayer has been announced as the party candidate from the Barnala assembly constituency.

Before the rally, Channi visited Sehna village, where he was accompanied by the Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon and the local Congress leaders from the district.