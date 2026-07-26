Punjab: Warring seeks Bains’ ouster over paper leaks in Punjab

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, describing it as ‘a victory for the country’s youth’ against what he termed a ‘corrupt and arrogant regime’. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (HT File)

Addressing reporters, Warring said the resignation reflected mounting pressure from students and youth over alleged examination irregularities. He, however, asserted that the Congress would continue its agitation in Punjab until state education minister Harjot Singh Bains resigns over the alleged recurrence of paper leak incidents in the state.

Warring also congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, crediting him for spearheading the party’s campaign on the issue. He claimed the Centre came under significant pressure after Gandhi led a protest march towards the Prime Minister’s residence, forcing the government to act. The Congress, he added, would continue to press for accountability and transparent examinations and recruitment processes.

SAD seeks resignation of state edu, health ministers over paper leaks

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and health minister Balbir Singh, holding them responsible for repeated examination paper leaks in the state. Addressing a press conference, SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler alleged that six paper leaks — involving the naib tehsildar, Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 english exam, agriculture development officer and Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board exams and pharmacy officer recruitment test— over the past four years had affected more than five lakh aspirants. He accused the AAP government of downplaying the issue instead of ensuring accountability. The SAD leader also criticised AAP leader Manish Sisodia for allegedly claiming that no paper leak had occurred during the party’s tenure in Punjab.

Punjab BJP chief questions Kejriwal’s silence on paper leaks in state

AMRITSAR Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of raising the issue of paper leaks during the students’ protest at Jantar Mantar while remaining silent on alleged paper leak cases in Punjab. Addressing party workers in Amritsar, Dhillon claimed the Centre had accepted the students’ demands by ordering a CBI probe into the cases and enacting a law to curb paper leaks. He asserted that the BJP would form the government in the state after the 2027 assembly elections.