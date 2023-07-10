No need to panic: Punjab water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Punjab water resources minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Sunday reviewed the preparations near the Ghaggar at Makraur village.

A man wades through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

He said the water resources department was fully prepared to deal with any untoward situation due to the increased water level in the reservoirs following heavy rain.

Meet Hayer said the water resources department and other department concerned were regularly monitoring the water level of seasonal rivers, tributaries and canals.

A flood controlroom has already been established at the head office level. Apart from this, flood controlrooms have also been established in all districts of the state.

All field functionaries were being updated regularly about the water level and release of water was being informed well advance so that they should alert the district administrations and people.

