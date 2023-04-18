Crop-cutting experiments: Initial estimates show 12% jump in wheat yield

The average wheat yield in Punjab during the current rabi season for which harvesting is underway has been pegged at 47.25 quintals per hectare, which is 19.28 quintals per acre.

The trend emerged after the state agriculture department compiled the reports of 131 crop-cutting experiments for which samples were drawn when the wheat was completely ripe.

The two spells of rain clubbed with high-velocity winds and hailstorm in the state from March 25, when the wheat crop was at its maturing stage, had led to lodging in over 40% of the total area (34.9 lakh hectares) under wheat cultivation and severe yield loss was anticipated.

“With encouraging results of crop-cutting experiments completed so far, we are expecting a reasonable yield. There are, however, some pockets which have suffered losses due to the hailstorm, which could impact the overall yield,” said Gurvinder Singh, director, agriculture department.

He expressed hope that the overall average yield will improve on the completion of the harvest. The department expects the total wheat production to be around 165 to 170 lakh tonnes this season.

How were experiments conducted

Total 2,356 samples were drawn from across Punjab. To draw a sample, crop sown over one marla (30 square yards) was cut and weighed.

The reports of other samples are being compiled and the complete trend would be available by the end of this week, said an officer of the state agriculture department, adding that the exact picture would be clear by then.

At 47.25 quintals per hectare, the yield so far is 5.08 quintals higher than the previous season, when the average production was 42.17 quintals per hectare.

If compared with previous season, the wheat production has witnessed a jump of 12% this time. The last season’s yield loss was attributed to sudden rise in the temperatures in March when the crop was at the grain-filling stage.

Patiala leads in harvest

Among the 23 districts in Punjab, Patiala is leading in the crop harvest as wheat on over 60% area has been cut in the district, followed by Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur (45%), Mansa (35%), Faridkot (30%), and Ropar (20%).

As per the crop-cutting experiment reports compiled so far, Fazilka, which was perceived to be worst hit due to the vagaries of weather, has reported 50.4 quintals per hectare yield. Nawanshahr tops the chart with the yield of 51.76 quintals per hectare, while it is 50.15 quintals in Mansa, 49.17 in Patiala, 48.8 in Mohali, 48.75 in Ferozepur, 48.25 in Sangrur, 47.9 in Tarn Taran, 45.8 in Ludhiana, 44.9 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 44.85 in Gurdaspur, 44.8 in Faridkot, 42.5 in Ropar, and 41 quintals in Jalandhar.

Reports of crop-cutting experiments from Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Moga, and Pathankot have not been collated yet.

Total wheat arrival reaches 31.34 lakh tonnes

As adverse weather conditions led to delay in harvest, crop has only been cut over 5.2 lakh hectares (15%) so far and it may take two to three more weeks for the process to complete. Total 31.34 lakh tonnes of wheat has reached the Punjab mandis so far, 8.34 lakh tonnes of which arrived on Monday.

Arrivals have been reported at 2,021 mandis out of total 2,581 markets set up by the food and civil supplies department. The procurement agencies till now have bought 27.52 lakh tonnes of the arrivals.

No reason to issue alert: Meteorologist on heatwave

The average temperature in Punjab during the last one week crossed 42 degrees Celsius with mercury touching 42.5 degrees in Bathinda, signalling the onset of heatwave.

“The rise in temperatures has left people worried, but the corresponding temperatures last year were higher with an average of 43 degrees Celsius,” said senior meteorologist Manmohan Singh. He said there is no strong reason to issue an alert. “However, a weather report is being sent to different departments of the government regularly,” he added.

“With the upcoming spell of rain predicted in Punjab from Tuesday for four days, the mercury would dip,” he further said.

₹3,014-crore payment made to farmers: Minister

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said that payment of more than ₹3,014 crore has been deposited in the bank accounts of nearly 1.05 lakh farmers for their wheat produce procured by the state’s foodgrain agencies.

“The amount is above ₹2,700 crore, which was due for purchases made until 48 hours the schedule for the payment,” the minister added. He said no value cut is being allowed and the state government will ensure full payment to the farmers.

Meanwhile, A Venu Prasad, additional chief secretary to CM, also convened meetings with senior officials to review the ongoing procurement process. He directed the managing directors of Markfed, PUNGRAIN, PUNSUP and PSWC to tour mandis and monitor the operations.

