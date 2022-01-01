Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Punjab will give rousing welcome to PM Modi on Jan 5’
chandigarh news

‘Punjab will give rousing welcome to PM Modi on Jan 5’

BJP’s general secretary Jeevan Gupta, who is in charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur scheduled for January 5, said the state will give a rousing welcome to PM Modi and the BJP will form the next government in Punjab
BJP’s general secretary Jeevan Gupta said it was the first visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in about two years. PM Modi will be inaugurating a 400-bed hospital that has come up at a cost of 450 crore. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

BJP’s general secretary Jeevan Gupta, who is in charge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur scheduled for January 5, said the state will give a rousing welcome to PM Modi and the BJP will form the next government in Punjab.

In a statement, Gupta said it was the first visit of the Prime Minister in about two years. PM Modi will be inaugurating a 400-bed hospital that has come up at a cost of 450 crore.

“We will be organising a historic rally as Punjab waits for PM Modi, who will give the state a road map of progress, prosperity and peace,” Gupta added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP