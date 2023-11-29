Punjab winter session: SAD MLA questions state figures on dengue deaths

Calling attention to the dengue outbreak in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi questioned the state’s claims of just 14 dengue deaths this year. Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwa during the first day of Vidhan sabha session at Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Dr Sukhwinder, who is a medical professional, said that he has been hearing of dengue deaths in his area every day and that he has received similar feedback from other MLAs and prominent persons of other parts of the state.

“The minister is claiming that only 14 persons died of dengue. But the number is much higher as most severe cases were dealt with by private hospitals, where there is no proper mechanism to count such deaths and cases,” he said, adding that the government has no infrastructure to tackle the disease while citing some reports.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who is also a doctor, said the number of dengue cases increased as he ordered more rigorous tests. “I don’t agree with the MLA on his projection of deaths. The dengue death count is less than the previous years. However, every life is precious and public participation is needed to check breeding of dengue larva. Most of the dengue larva was found in the domestic places that were checked by the health department,” said the minister. He said that adequate medicines and fogging machines are available in every area.

Pension to orphans

AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke drew attention to the need for special pension or special financial help to orphans. AAP MLA Vijay Singla drew the attention of the local government minister towards the overflow of sewage in Mansa. He urged the minister to treat sewage water and use it in the Talwandi Sabo Thermal plant, which needs water for boiler.

Gurdaspur bus stand

Earlier during the Zero Hour, Congress MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra urged the government to start the operation of Gurdaspur bus stand, which was completed a year ago, but still not inaugurated for public use.

MLA Nachtar Pal spoke about the problems faced by the public in registration of land deeds. MLA Gurlal Ghanaur raised the issue of poor maintenance of toll roads and absence of infrastructure, including ambulance, at Toll Plaza and non-maintenance of green area.

MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who is suspended from the Congress, demanded a special session to discuss the new agriculture policy for which the state has spent a huge amount for hiring consultants.

Post-matric scholarship

Congress MLA Dr Raj Kumar raised the issue of SC post-matric scholarship and said a private college of Ludhiana had taken bank cheques from students as the government didn’t disburse the scholarship. He said so far, scholarship to the tune of ₹1,650 crore has not been disbursed.

AAP MLA Barinder Goel demanded adjustment of 104 staff members of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal College in Sangrur. Congress MLA Avtar Singh Junior said that the government failed to appoint a regular commission in Jalandhar municipal corporation.