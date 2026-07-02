Punjab: Coming up, online portal to report pollution violations

In a major step towards strengthening environmental governance and enhancing public accountability, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) is set to launch a technology-driven online grievance redressal portal within a month.

An integrated auto geo-tagging feature will automatically capture the location of the reported pollution source, facilitating quicker inspections while minimising inaccurate or misleading complaints. (REUTERS)

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The digital platform will allow citizens to report pollution-related violations from anywhere in the state, track action on their complaints in real time and challenge unsatisfactory decisions through what the board claims is the country’s first two-tier appellate mechanism for a state pollution control board.

PPCB chairperson Reena Gupta said, “The portal has been designed to ensure time-bound disposal of complaints related to industrial pollution, contaminated water bodies, air pollution, illegal emissions and other environmental violations. It will make the grievance redressal process more transparent, responsive and citizen-centric.”

An integrated auto geo-tagging feature will automatically capture the location of the reported pollution source, facilitating quicker inspections while minimising inaccurate or misleading complaints. If a complaint is found to be incomplete, the system will prompt the complainant to upload supporting documents, photographs or other evidence before it is processed.

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{{^usCountry}} Citizens will be able to monitor the status of their complaints online at every stage—from registration and inspection to final disposal. Once the case is closed, the portal will display a detailed action-taken report, including inspection findings, enforcement measures and directions issued by the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citizens will be able to monitor the status of their complaints online at every stage—from registration and inspection to final disposal. Once the case is closed, the portal will display a detailed action-taken report, including inspection findings, enforcement measures and directions issued by the board. {{/usCountry}}

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If dissatisfied with the disposal of their complaints, citizens can file appeals online through a two-tier complaint resolution system. The first appeal will be decided by the senior environmental engineer, while the second and final appeal will be heard by the member secretary, the board’s administrative head. The first appeal can be filed within 45 days of the complaint’s disposal, while the second appeal can be filed within 90 days.