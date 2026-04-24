Punjab-Finland university’s alliance bringing changes in classrooms: CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a collaboration between the Punjab government and Finland’s University of Turku is beginning to translate into visible changes in classrooms, with teaching practices becoming more interactive and early signs of improved student engagement emerging on the ground.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with an official of University of Turku in Finland. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As part of this initiative, teaching is steadily moving away from rote methods towards more joyful and participatory learning approaches, he said.

Anchored in Punjab’s broader ‘Sikhya Kranti’, the programme focuses on adapting global expertise to local classroom contexts while building scale through a structured train-the-trainers model, with nearly 300 teachers set to be trained to strengthen foundational learning across the state, said Mann.

During his ongoing official visit to Finland, Mann visited the Kukulo-Moikoinen Early Childhood Education and Care Centre, according to an official release.

“This initiative is already yielding results by aligning global pedagogical expertise with local classroom realities,” said Mann.

The partnership, anchored through the State Council of Educational Research and Training under the Department of School Education, seeks to strengthen teacher development in early childhood and foundational education.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It is designed not as a short-term intervention but as a long-term institutional effort to embed child-centred and play-based learning in the state’s education system, alongside inclusive teaching practices, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is designed not as a short-term intervention but as a long-term institutional effort to embed child-centred and play-based learning in the state’s education system, alongside inclusive teaching practices, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The programme has focused on equipping teachers with research-driven methods while ensuring these approaches are adapted to Punjab’s socio-cultural context,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The programme has focused on equipping teachers with research-driven methods while ensuring these approaches are adapted to Punjab’s socio-cultural context,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Training sessions have been conducted both in Chandigarh and in the Finnish cities of Turku and Rauma, combining workshops, mentoring and school visits to expose teachers to classroom innovations in practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Training sessions have been conducted both in Chandigarh and in the Finnish cities of Turku and Rauma, combining workshops, mentoring and school visits to expose teachers to classroom innovations in practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By May 2026, close to 300 teachers will have undergone training across four cohorts to benefit students from across Punjab, said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By May 2026, close to 300 teachers will have undergone training across four cohorts to benefit students from across Punjab, said Mann. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The emphasis has been on making learning joyful and participatory, moving away from rote methods towards active engagement. Teachers have also been encouraged to design context-specific projects, supported by mentors, to implement these ideas within their own classrooms, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The emphasis has been on making learning joyful and participatory, moving away from rote methods towards active engagement. Teachers have also been encouraged to design context-specific projects, supported by mentors, to implement these ideas within their own classrooms, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Teachers have reported greater confidence in experimenting with new methods and adapting lessons to diverse learning needs. A distinguishing feature of the initiative has been its insistence on contextual adaptation rather than direct transplantation of foreign models.

Continuous mentoring support from Finnish experts has enabled this transition, ensuring that global best practices are meaningfully integrated into local systems,” he said.

Mann also visited the University of Turku and the Turku Teacher Training School for detailed interactions.

“The government now plans to scale the programme through a train-the-trainers approach, creating a cadre of master trainers to expand its reach across the state,” he said, adding, “Digital platforms and blended learning formats are also being developed to support continuous professional development and wider access.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

punjab government See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON