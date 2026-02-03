Punjabi Devils gang founder Jashanpreet Singh pleads guilty to illegal arms dealing in US

Jashanpreet Singh, the 27-year-old founder of the Stockton-based Punjabi Devils outlaw motorcycle gang, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of unlawfully dealing firearms and possessing a machine gun, US Attorney Eric Grant announced on Tuesday. Among the items found were a live “pineapple”-style hand grenade and a military-style “claymore” mine, which were safely destroyed at the scene by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad. (Photo: US DOJ)

Singh, a resident of Lodi, California, faces up to 15 years in federal prison for his involvement in an illegal arms operation linked to transnational criminal activity.

Court documents reveal that Singh’s motorcycle club, which is associated with the Hells Angels, came under law enforcement scrutiny during an undercover operation on June 6, 2025. Singh attempted to sell a cache of weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barreled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver. A subsequent raid on Singh’s residence led to the discovery of more illicit hardware, including a machine gun, a silencer, and high-capacity drum magazines.

The investigation took a more dangerous turn when the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb team was called to destroy a “pineapple”-style hand grenade and a suspected military-grade electronic “claymore” mine found at the scene. Despite the severity of the initial state charges, Singh failed to appear for a court hearing in July 2025, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant.

His attempt to evade justice was foiled by a coordinated effort between the FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On July 23, 2025, federal agents received an alert that Singh had booked a one-way flight to India. He was intercepted and arrested at San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025, moments before his scheduled departure.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative targeting transnational criminal organisations and violent crime.

Singh is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, 2026, by US District Judge Dale A Drozd. Under federal statutes, he faces a maximum of five years for illegal firearms dealing and an additional 10 years for the possession of a machine gun, with potential fines totaling $500,000 ( ₹4.51 crore). He remains in federal custody pending his sentencing.