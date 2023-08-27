Mohali: Punjabi singer booked for raping, impregnating 22-year-old model

Police on Friday arrested a Punjabi singer for allegedly raping and impregnating a 22-year-old model.

The victim met Gurpreet during a video shoot last year and the two began dating. (iStock)

The woman told police that the accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi Mamoli of Mohali, had married her in April, having concealed information about his first marriage and two children from her.

The 22-year-old delivered a girl on Monday, after which the accused left her. He allegedly took their daughter with him, following which she filed a complaint against him.

As per the complaint, the woman had met Gurpreet during a video shoot last year and the two began dating.

“When I got pregnant, I asked him to marry me. He initially refused to do so, following which I lodged a police complaint. He, however, later agreed and we were married at a gurdwara in Kharar on April 3. When I was around six months pregnant, I got to know that he was already married and had two daughters. When confronted, he assured me that he would take care of both the families,” the woman said in her complaint.

She gave birth to her daughter at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Monday.

“On Thursday, Gurpreet left me ar the hospital and took our daughter with him. When I called him, he refused to take me with him, following which I decided to lodge a police complaint,” the victim added.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sohana police station.

Sharing further details, a police officer said the accused was arrested on Friday evening and produced before a local court on Saturday. He has been sent to two days of police remand.

