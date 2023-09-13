Punjabi University, Patiala suspends senior professor for ‘misusing’ official car

Punjabi University, Patiala, on Tuesday suspended a senior professor of the sports sciences department for alleged wrongdoing following recommendation of a probe committee.

A view of Punjabi University in Patiala.

In its official order issued on Tuesday, the university charged Paramvir Singh with misusing the official car and issuing a ‘C’ certificate to a student without checking credentials. The order also states that various items purchased under the National Service Scheme (NSS) were found missing.

The professor had an additional charge of the NSS as well. The university has given a 15-day time to the professor to reply to the charges.

Punjabi University director, public relations, Daljit Ami said: “Professor Paramvir Singh has been suspended with immediate effect. The suspension follows the recommendations of the committee that was formed to investigate the complaints against him. The committee has found substantial evidence against him.”

As per the committee report, Paramvir allegedly misused an official car. HT has a copy of the report.

The preliminary inquiry found that the official car was driven more than 37,000 kilometres in 823 days without maintaining the logbook, which is in violation of rules.

“It is evident from the office record that car No PB-I1-AD-5305, which was purchased by the NSS department for official purposes only, has been used in the work that has no due permission. The information from the NSS department in this regard categorically mentioned that there is no record of any NSS activity or programme on these dates,” reads the probe report.

The committee also found that the car was found to have been used by the professor on the days when he was officially on leave, the report added.

The report also added that the NSS department had purchased bicycles and solar lights under the orders of professor Paramvir, but these items are not traceable in the department as of now.

The inquiry committee also found that the professor had issued a ‘C’ certificate to a student of a university-affiliated college in Malerkotla district without checking his credentials. A ‘C’ certificate is awarded to NSS volunteers after completion of 360 hours of service and participation in two seven-day NSS camps.

Refuting the allegations, professor Paramvir said that the official car was used with prior approval and there was no misuse. “The suspension has malafide intentions. Yesterday, I was protesting against the university authorities on various issues — including delay of salary to the staff. Today, they have suspended me.”

