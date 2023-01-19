Punjab-origin man fined in UK for smashing window with hockey stick in parking row

London An Indian-origin man has been fined by a UK court after admitting to causing criminal damage by smashing a window using his hockey stick following a parking row.

Jotinder Singh, 48, appeared before Leicester Magistrates Court recently in relation to the altercation last year and was also banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted two speeding charges.

According to a court report in ‘Leicestershire Live’, Singh – a resident of a block of flats in the eastern England city – took offence at a note left on his car by the building concierge for parking in the wrong space.

“It was a dispute with the concierge at the block of flats. His parking space had been taken and he was in the practice of parking in the wrong spot in those situations,” Singh’s lawyer Simon Mears told the court.

“There was an argument with the concierge who had stuck an A4 piece of paper on the car and Singh said that constituted vandalism against his car. He’s taken his anger out on the concierge window,” he said.

Singh is said to have complained about the note and accused the concierge of vandalising his car by sticking the piece of paper on it.

After an argument, he went to his flat to get a hockey stick and used it to smash the window of the concierge office.

Singh was evicted from the residential building after the incident and has been repaying GBP 2,000 for the damage caused after a civil court hearing last year.

Last week, the magistrates’ court fined him a total of a GBP 480 fine, including a GBP 192 victim surcharge and GBP 85 court costs.

The court was also told that Singh had previous convictions including drunk driving offences in 2004, 2010, and 2011, when he had been banned from driving for four years.

