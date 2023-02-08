Punjab-origin man in Australia pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

A 22-year-old Punjab-origin man has pleaded guilty to killing his former girlfriend in 2021 and dumping her body in a shallow grave in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges, according to media reports.

Tarikjot Singh was accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend Jasmeen Kaur (21), a nursing student from India, and killing her in March 2021, 9News reported on Tuesday.

Singh, who initially pleaded not guilty, admitted to the crime in South Australia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday.

According to a 7News report, Singh was accused of stalking Kaur for weeks before he abducted her from her workplace.

Kaur disappeared on the night of March 5, 2021, and was reported missing the next morning.

Days later, her body was found in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges, 430 km away from Adelaide.

Kaur lived with her aunt and uncle in Flinders Park and worked as a care worker as she studied to become a nurse.

Outside the court, Kaur’s family said they welcomed the plea. “Nothing will bring Jasmeen back but we are pleased she’ll get some justice,” 7News quoted Kaur’s aunt Ramandeep Kharoud as saying.

Singh will return to court for a directions hearing in April followed by sentencing submissions in May, the report said.