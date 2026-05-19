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Punjab: Plot to target politicos, bizmen foiled, two held

The terror module was being operated by Category-A gangster Lakha, believed to be operating from Germany, said Ludhiana police

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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In a major breakthrough, the Ludhiana police and counter intelligence wing on Monday busted a terror-gangster module with the arrest of two operatives, allegedly tasked with executing five targeted killings across Punjab and Haryana.

Two .30-bore Star pistols, one .315-bore pistol and 11 live cartridges were recovered from the shooters’ possession. (HT)

The terror module was being operated by Category-A gangster Lakha, believed to be operating from Germany, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Anuraj, alias Gaurav Masih, and Ankush, both residents of Phillaur in Jalandhar district. Two .30-bore Star pistols, one .315-bore pistol and 11 live cartridges were recovered from their possession. Police officials said the seized weapons were sophisticated and high-value firearms.

According to police officials, the duo was apprehended during a joint operation by the counter intelligence wing and the Ludhiana commissionerate police from the Ladhowal area while travelling on a Bajaj CT100 motorcycle without a registration number plate.

Investigators said the accused had arrived in Ludhiana to collect the motorcycle to carry out the planned attacks.

Were promised 40,000- 50,000 per hit

Counter intelligence assistant inspector general (AIG) SPS Dhindsa said the arrested accused had established contact with Lakha through his Dubai-based associate Sahil.

“The accused were promised 40,000 to 50,000 for executing the killings. On Lakha’s directions, they procured the weapons from near the border area in Amritsar,” Dhindsa said.

Investigators are now tracing other associates believed to be part of the network.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act and Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Ladhowal police station in Ludhiana.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Plot to target politicos, bizmen foiled, two held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Plot to target politicos, bizmen foiled, two held
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